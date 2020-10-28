UrduPoint.com
PMAS-AAUR And Harmony Technology Pvt Limit Collaborate In Research

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

PMAS-AAUR and Harmony Technology Pvt Limit collaborate in research

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and renowned Harmony Technologies (Private) Limited on Wednesday agreed to work together in food technology, IT, hydroponic & agri-engineering projects and pledged to work jointly for the betterment of the students and industry.

It was decided in a meeting, held here under the vision of PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, who believes that unless Pakistan's educational institutions are affiliated with the Industry and Research Institute, the country cannot be included in the list of developed countries.

PMAS-AAUR industry linkages team headed by Director, Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah and Tayyab Hussain Malik Chairman Harmony Technology Pvt Limited discussed the challenges being faced by the industry and the points where both partners can benefit each other.

They were of the view that this partnership will play an important role in increasing the presence of the students and manpower in the Pakistan economy.

On the occasion, Additional Director Research Dr. Asim Gulzar and Industry Linkage Focal Person Assistant Prof. Dr. Rai Mohammad Amir were also present.

In a meeting, they hoped that from this partnership the burden of research expenses on MS & M.Phil students will be reduced with the awareness of the challenges which will come after education.

It will also solve the problems at the Primary stage soon faced by the industry. As the trend of new products development grows, the quality will also be improved. This partnership will increase the shelf life of food in the food industry and value addition will help improve its quality.

The partnership between industry and educational institutions will ensure that research conducted in institutions will immediately be available to the public. When industry and educational institutions work together, both will be strengthened and guarantee a strong economic system.

