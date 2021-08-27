PMAS AAUR hold three-day training workshop on modern beekeeping

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day training workshop on modern beekeeping has concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Entomology under the project "billion Tree Honey (BTH) Pilot Phase" in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Pakistan, with the main objective to disseminate the applied knowledge regarding modern beekeeping.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was the Chief guest while Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Asia Amjad was the guest of honor at the concluding session, said a news release.

The participants imparted training regarding honey bee pest and disease management, honey bee seasonal management, honey harvesting, storage and marketing, production of royal jelly and other hive products besides honey market management in the workshop.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said Pakistan has great potential to increase honey yield by establishing standards and new habitats.

He said the BTH-Pilot project has been successfully executed by the university after organizing this workshop, adding, 35 beekeepers were trained for modern beekeeping and outcomes have provided a sound basis for the preparation of a nationwide mega project "Apiculture Scaling-up Programme for Income and Rural Employment (ASPIRE)".

He said, the university, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, would also establish the accredited "Bee Product Standardization and Formulation Laboratories" for research and product development activities of all hive products.

The finding of these labs would be shared with the industry and government laboratories throughout the country for scaling up and commercialization of all bee products, he added.

Member Provincial Assembly Asia Amjad said the Prime Minister's "Billion Tree Honey Initiative" would not only be helpful to promote tree plantation and honey production but also in poverty reduction.

She said Pakistan was blessed with unparalleled quality and taste of honey in the world and expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon be amongst the top producers of honey.

She appreciated the university management for taking the government's initiatives on the front foot and playing a vital role in boosting the beekeeping sector in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Dean Faculty of Crop and food Sciences said beekeeping is an important entrepreneur in Pakistan and assured full support not only in establishing modern beekeeping enterprises but also for more collaboration in other areas as well.