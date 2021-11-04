UrduPoint.com

PMAS-AAUR Holds Orientation Session For Newly Admitted Students

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :An orientation session for the newly admitted postgraduate students was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday, to brief them about the university's rules & regulations, facilities available at the campus and the most proficient faculty.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, while welcoming the new entrants, congratulated them for becoming a part of this prestigious institution and hoped that the 2021-22 education year would bring new hope and less uncertainty.

Highlighting the University's efforts for quality education, he said PMAS-AAUR has been striving to provide access to quality literature by facilitating the students with modern technologies and advanced labs.

He said that"The University provides an environment that enables its students to develop their academic skills excellently, and this institution endeavors professionalism and demands a sense of responsibility from its students." "Arid Agricultural University is the only university in Pakistan that has attained worth five billion projects during the difficult phase of Corona, which is now in the final stages of completion," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that postgraduate students should work hard and focus on research activities to lead the country towards progress with innovative ideas which can later turn into businesses.

On the occasion, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Riaz Amad , Director Advanced Studies Dr Muhammad Azam, and Director Student Affairs Dr Ghulam Hussain Babar also addressed the students.

They informed the students about rules and regulations and provided the guidelines. They also covered important academic, administrative rules, scholarships and the introduction of various facilities available at the campus. They also provided information regarding non-academic facilities, students clubs, societies and community support programs, their aims & objectives and how the students could be members of these societies.

