PMAS-AAUR inaugurates faculty garden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Monday inaugurated the faculty garden at its main campus to provide a space where the faculty members and their visitors could sit and relax in beautiful natural landscape.

The University Green Office in collaboration with National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) Rawalpindi established the garden consisting of different fruits plants including peach, pear, fig, pomegranate, citrus, loquat, lemon etc.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the garden by planting a fig sampling while Director University Green Office Shahid Ali Khan, Registrar, Deans, Directors and a large number of faculty members were also present and contributed by planting fruit plants in the garden.

The garden which has unique landscape would also serve as a pedestrian walkway and drop-off point to the different buildings and field research area of different departments.

The VC said that despite limited resources, solid steps were being taken to provide an ideal educational environment and to fulfill the requirements of both teachers and students in the university premises.

He asked the faculty members, staff and students to play their due role in making the university campus and city clean and green.

Dr. Zaman appreciated efforts of University Green Office and Green Youth Club for this remarkable activity.

Acknowledging the services of University Green Office, the VC said that it had succeeded to make the campus a clean and green area.

Earlier, Director, University Green Office, Shahid Ali Khan also thanked National Cleaner Production Center, Rawalpindi for its contribution to establish the faculty garden and informed the gathering that this garden would also help improve the climate of the area.