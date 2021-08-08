UrduPoint.com

PMAS-AAUR Introduces Tree 20 Program To Motivate Students To Play Role In Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

PMAS-AAUR introduces Tree 20 program to motivate students to play role in plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has introduced a special Tree-20 program to motivate and encourage the university students to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

According to Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman the program had been decided in a Vice-Chancellors Forum meeting under which every student of the university would be bound to plant and save 20 trees during his study period.

He informed that two plants nurseries were established under the University Green Office where different types of plants had been grown and being distributed free of cost to the students and local community to strengthen the Prime Minister's "Clean and Green Pakistan" Campaign.

A monsoon tree plantation drive for a whole week under Prime Minister's Program "Clean and Green Pakistan" program was kicked off here at PMAS-AAUR, he added.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that trees are the lungs of the earth and due to deforestation environmental pollution and temperature was increasing day by day.

He said that Pakistan falls in the most vulnerable countries to climate change in the world.

To make the earth cooler and combat climate change threat, it should be the prime responsibility of all the citizens to plant and save trees for the future generations, he added.

He also appreciated the government's "Clean and Green Pakistan" initiative which is first of its kind in the country.

