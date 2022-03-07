PMAS-AAUR kicks off spring tree plantation campaign 2022

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) on Monday inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign 2022

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman kicked-off the campaign by planting a Chir Pine sapling, while guest of Honor, Yaqoob Izhar Chief Executive Izhar Farms also planted a sapling in the University.

On the occasion, Registrar of the University, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students also participated in the campaign and planted saplings at the main campus.

The VC also inaugurated the nursery which was established at the campus by the University Green Office. This nursery not only serves the faculty members and students but also the local community by providing free of cost different types of plants to strengthen the PM's campaign.

While addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that spring tree plantation campaign had been launched by the University's Green Office under the Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

He said, "Trees are the lungs of the earth and we should plant trees because environmental pollution & temperature is increasing day by day due to the highest deforestation rate in the country." The VC appreciated the efforts of the University Green Office and active participation of Green Youth Movement Club members in the tree plantation drive.

Earlier, The Director, University Green Office and Focal Person for Green Youth Movement, Shahid Ali Khan informed the gathering about a comprehensive program to make the tree plantation campaign a success.

He said that under Prime Minister's initiative 'Kamyab Jawan Program' a Green Youth Movement Club led by Ms. Abeeha Rana, a student of BS, President (GYC), was established by the University Green Office to sensitize and organize young people to contribute towards environmental conservation and green economy to promote behavioral change and eco-innovation.