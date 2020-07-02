UrduPoint.com
PMAS-AAUR Lays Foundation Stone Of New Undergraduate Block

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:30 PM

PMAS-AAUR lays foundation stone of new undergraduate block

Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman laid foundation stone of an undergraduate students block at the university main campus here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman laid foundation stone of an undergraduate students block at the university main campus here on Thursday.

The building's total covered area will be 83,510 sq feet and the project will be completed at a cost of Rs278 million within a short span of 18 months.

The building will have a lecture hall, theaters, laboratories and conference hall and will be equipped with latest and advanced facilities for the teachers and students.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman while addressing the participants said that the university administration was making all out efforts to provide modern facilities to the students to ensure the quality education and research work.

He said, PMAS-AAUR was playing a vital role in imparting agricultural education and carrying out research for the farming community. The university always encouraged innovative and applied research and would provide all possible facilities to its students and faculty for this purpose, he added.

He expressed the hope that these facilities would provide an environment conducive for research activities and maximum researchers can draw benefit out of these.

He further said that key to success depends on research and for that the students should focus on research in agriculture sector especially for arid areas to bring a green revolution in the country.

