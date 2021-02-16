PMAS-AAUR & PCSIR collaborate to enhance research activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) on Tuesday agreed for future collaborations to enhance research and development activities particularly in the field of agriculture.

This was decided in a meeting held here at University Research Farm between PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman and Chairman PCSIR Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi.

Both the heads of the institutes highlighted the significance of close collaboration among the organizations and said it would not only help them to resolve common issues but also enhance the mutual understanding.

They urged the scientists to develop innovative solutions for the betterment of small farmers and added that it would not only create linkages with organizations but also be helpful for assuring the quality of research.

Earlier, Dr. Qamar uz Zaman briefed the Chairman PCSIR not only activities & achievements but also about the ongoing educational, research & development activities at the University Research Farm in addition to the steps being taken for the welfare of the farmers and food security.

He emphasized that it was dire need of the hour that the universities might collaborate with Research Institutions, Corporate Sector and Industry to resolve the problems of the industry & farming community to uplift Pakistan's Economy.

Chairman PCSIR on the occasion also visited establishment of Digital Agriculture & National Animal Genome Unit, Pakistan's only Chinese solar tunnel on the research farm and observed the tomato crop, medicinal block for lemongrass & other plants, modern animal sheds, rainwater harvested fish farms and maize-soybean strip intercropping demonstration plots.

He appreciated PMAS-AAUR initiatives for agriculture development for contribution in catering the educational and technological needs emerging in the progressive scenario of the country.

He said that Pakistan has huge potential in the agriculture field which needed to be exploited for the progress of the country.

He hoped that collaboration among both institutes would be helpful to eradicate poverty and ensure food security through uplifting agriculture of the country.