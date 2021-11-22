PMAS-AAUR playing important role in agricultural education, research: Jahanian Gardezi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is playing an important role in imparting agricultural education and research particularly in rain fed areas

These views were expressed by Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while addressing the inaugural session of silver jubilee week at PMAS-AAUR here on Monday.

The Provincial Minister further said that all the staff members, students and Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR Dr. Qamar Zaman deserve congratulations for organizing the silver jubilee celebrations.

The 25-year journey of the Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is highly commendable as the university has rendered invaluable services in the field of agricultural education and research.

The graduates of the university are rendering valuable services in various institutions across the country, he said adding, Arid Agriculture University has also been instrumental in introducing hydroponic technology in the country while some research projects on high value crops are underway which would help in introducing modern agriculture techniques in the region in future.

The students of this university are involved in Rabi crop production campaigns 2021-22 including wheat crop and in this regard, providing awareness to the farmers about latest production technology of Rabi crops, he added.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi further said that unfortunately in the past, no importance was given to agricultural education and research, adding, the education based research actually play the most important role in determining the direction of agriculture sector.

On this occasion, Dr. Qamar Zaman, VC PMAS-AAUR said that currently, there are six faculties working in this university and the total number of the students in this institution has reached to over 12,000.

Apart from agriculture, education is being imparted in the fields of Veterinary, Biochemistry and Information Technology at the university, he added.

He informed that the silver jubilee celebrations would continue till Nov 27.

He said that the University started with less than 300 students enrolled in one faculty and has now reached a total strength of over 12,000 students in its six faculties and seven Institutes.

During 25 years, this Alma Mater not only produced graduates well acquainted with cutting edge technologies to match the market demand but also made a great deal to uplift and develop scientific avenues, especially in the field of Agriculture, he added.

He said, "We have to cherish Silver Jubilee Celebrations of PMAS-AAUR with full Zeal and Zest, extensively engaged in achieving its prime objective of uplifting poor masses of rainfed regions of the country.""At this important juncture, I would urge the participation from the stakeholders in a week-long variety of scientific, social and cultural events chalked out in line with our resolve of transforming conventional agriculture to modern-day digital and precise chores of agriculture compatible to international standards", he said.

A large number of scholars, academia and students attended the Silver Jubilee celebrations of PMAS-AAUR.