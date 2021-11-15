PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is going to celebrate its silver jubilee from November 22 to 27 at the completion of 25 years of its establishment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is going to celebrate its silver jubilee from November 22 to 27 at the completion of 25 years of its establishment.

This was decided in a Deans/Directors meeting held under the chairmanship of PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, here on Monday.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that the University started with less than 300 students enrolled in one Faculty and has now reached a total strength of over 12,000 students in its six faculties and seven Institutes.

During 25 years, this Alma Mater not only produced graduates well acquainted with cutting edge technologies to match the market demand but also made a great deal to uplift and develop scientific avenues, especially in the field of Agriculture, he added.

He said, "We have to cherish Silver Jubilee Celebrations of PMAS-AAUR with full Zeal and Zest, extensively engaged in achieving its prime objective of uplifting poor masses of rainfed regions of the country.""At this important juncture, I would urge the participation from the stakeholders in a week-long variety of scientific, social and cultural events chalked out in line with our resolve of transforming conventional agriculture to modern-day digital and precise chores of agriculture compatible to international standards", he said.