UrduPoint.com

PMAS-AAUR To Celebrate Its Silver Jubilee From Nov 22 To 27

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 03:20 PM

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee from Nov 22 to 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is going to celebrate its silver jubilee from November 22 to 27 at the completion of 25 years of its establishment.

According to PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, the University started with less than 300 students enrolled in one Faculty and has now reached a total strength of over 12,000 students in its six faculties and seven Institutes.

During 25 years, this Alma Mater not only produced graduates well acquainted with cutting edge technologies to match the market demand but also made a great deal to uplift and develop scientific avenues, especially in the field of Agriculture, he added.

He said, "We have to cherish Silver Jubilee Celebrations of PMAS-AAUR with full Zeal and Zest, extensively engaged in achieving its prime objective of uplifting poor masses of rainfed regions of the country." "At this important juncture, I would urge the participation from the stakeholders in a week-long variety of scientific, social and cultural events chalked out in line with our resolve of transforming conventional agriculture to modern-day digital and precise chores of agriculture compatible to international standards", he said.

/395

Related Topics

Poor Agriculture Rawalpindi November Silver Market From

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

1 hour ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

3 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.