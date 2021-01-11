UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMAS-AAUR, University Of Gambia Ink MoU To Strengthen Academic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

PMAS-AAUR, University of Gambia ink MoU to strengthen academic cooperation

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and University of Gambia (UTG) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and University of Gambia (UTG) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman with delegation headed by Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG, here on Monday.

The visiting delegation exchanged views with PMAS-AAUR academic leadership for joint efforts that are important for potential expansion of future academic-industry linkages and collaborations.

On the occasion, PMAS-AAUR signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with University of Gambia (UTG) and Wellness Lounge (WL) Islamabad, to extend the scientific cooperation among the organizations.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG and Mohsin Hanif Director WL signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, institutes will conduct research in areas of mutual interest, exchange of scientific information, academic material, publication etc; exchange of undergraduate and graduate students, short and long term faculty exchange and cooperation on international seminars, workshops and conferences.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that industry-academia linkage is considered as a major collaborative effort on the part of academia & industry for sharing their knowledge, skills and resources to accomplish the mutual compatible goals of research, innovation and commercialization. He was of the view that collaboration with UTG and industry will open new directions of academic and research exchange. The Vice Chancellor also briefed the delegation about the mandate, functions, programmes, achievements and future plans of the university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Exchange Agriculture Rawalpindi Gambia Industry

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

11 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

6 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

6 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

16 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.