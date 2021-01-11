PMAS-AAUR, University of Gambia ink MoU to strengthen academic cooperation

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and University of Gambia (UTG) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and University of Gambia (UTG) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman with delegation headed by Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG, here on Monday.

The visiting delegation exchanged views with PMAS-AAUR academic leadership for joint efforts that are important for potential expansion of future academic-industry linkages and collaborations.

On the occasion, PMAS-AAUR signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with University of Gambia (UTG) and Wellness Lounge (WL) Islamabad, to extend the scientific cooperation among the organizations.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG and Mohsin Hanif Director WL signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, institutes will conduct research in areas of mutual interest, exchange of scientific information, academic material, publication etc; exchange of undergraduate and graduate students, short and long term faculty exchange and cooperation on international seminars, workshops and conferences.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that industry-academia linkage is considered as a major collaborative effort on the part of academia & industry for sharing their knowledge, skills and resources to accomplish the mutual compatible goals of research, innovation and commercialization. He was of the view that collaboration with UTG and industry will open new directions of academic and research exchange. The Vice Chancellor also briefed the delegation about the mandate, functions, programmes, achievements and future plans of the university.