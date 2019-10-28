UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMAS-AAUR's Convocation, Silver Jubilee Celebrations Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

PMAS-AAUR's convocation, silver jubilee celebrations postponed

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has postponed its convocation and silver jubilee celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has postponed its convocation and silver jubilee celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances.

The 20th convocation was announced to be held on November 4, this year while Silver Jubilee celebrations were also to be started from November 4 to November 8.

The decision was taken during a meeting which was chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar Zaman and was attended by deans, directors, registrar and conveners of the different committees.

According to PMAS-AAUR spokesperson on Monday, the new date for the convocation and silver jubilee celebration will be announced in due course of time and also advertised in newspapers and university website.

He also suggested the students to keep regularly visiting university website and be in touch with respective departments for any update.

Related Topics

Agriculture Rawalpindi November Silver From

Recent Stories

OIC holds consultations with USAID delegation

6 minutes ago

Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphone Units for 2019 ..

9 minutes ago

Iran says death of IS leader should end "U.S. inte ..

3 minutes ago

Briton arrested over 'murder' of infant in Kazakh ..

3 minutes ago

Some 100,000 People Expected to Join Anti-Governme ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of wheat in GB: Ikramullah Baig

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.