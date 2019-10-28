(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has postponed its convocation and silver jubilee celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has postponed its convocation and silver jubilee celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances.

The 20th convocation was announced to be held on November 4, this year while Silver Jubilee celebrations were also to be started from November 4 to November 8.

The decision was taken during a meeting which was chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar Zaman and was attended by deans, directors, registrar and conveners of the different committees.

According to PMAS-AAUR spokesperson on Monday, the new date for the convocation and silver jubilee celebration will be announced in due course of time and also advertised in newspapers and university website.

He also suggested the students to keep regularly visiting university website and be in touch with respective departments for any update.