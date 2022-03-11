RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Directorate of Women Development Studies Center (WDSC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday organized a seminar at the University's main campus to celebrate International Women's Day 2022.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while Ms. Samina Nazeer, President Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) Pakistan and Ms. Rizwana Ahsan Waraich, EuroGender consultant and Ms. Uzma Batool from the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), General Specialist, were guests of honor. The seminar was attended by female faculty members and a large number of students.

This year's theme for International Women's Day was "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" explores the ways in which women and girls are taking the charge of climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response around the world, inducing powerful leaders and change-makers to a more sustainable future for all.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman highlighted the role of women for the development of a nation and appreciated the efforts of the organizing team and performance of the students.

He advised the female students to strengthen their capabilities and capacity to compete with the challenges to equally play a role for the development of the country.

The speakers of the seminar addressed the participants regarding advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction which is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century.

They also emphasized on the continuous support and encouragement from men with their collective actions for the betterment of societies and awareness of their rights.

Young Aridians of Arid Literacy Center performed a play entitled "Baykhof" and the students from the Department of education also performed drama on the theme of "Rights of Daughter". An undergraduate student sung a song regarding women's day.

Earlier, Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Director of WDSC while addressing the guests, the Faculty Members and other participants, highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar.

Later, the chief guest distributed shields and certificates among the participants and the speakers.