UrduPoint.com

PMAS Organizes Three-day Training Workshop On Queen Rearing & Modern Beekeeping

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 09:37 PM

PMAS organizes three-day training workshop on Queen Rearing & Modern Beekeeping

Beekeeping is a profitable business and production can be increased only by taking strict steps to control deforestation and pesticide use in agriculture, said the experts while addressing the inaugural session of three-day training workshop on Queen Rearing & Modern Beekeeping at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Beekeeping is a profitable business and production can be increased only by taking strict steps to control deforestation and pesticide use in agriculture, said the experts while addressing the inaugural session of three-day training workshop on Queen Rearing & Modern Beekeeping at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

They said that the government should help beekeepers by improving the value chain industry and make their access easy not only for national but also for foreign markets.

The workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Entomology under the project "billion Tree Honey Initiative", with an aim to create awareness of value added products of honeybees and to provide an excellent orientation for starting beekeeping as a hobby & a profitable enterprise.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while more than 30 participants including professional beekeepers, persons interested to start beekeeping, students and researchers of R&D organizations attended the workshop.

The participants will get hands-on training in terms of queen breeding, reduction in post-harvest losses, colony management, honey extraction techniques, nutrition, pests and diseases and pollination of entomophilous crops, etc.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, highlighting the importance of bees' flora and wildlife, said that bee farming should be promoted in the country and added that the workshop is an excellent orientation for those starting beekeeping as a profitable enterprise.

He appreciated efforts of the Department of Entomology for organizing this workshop and hoped that the Department would continue its efforts in future by organizing such type of training sessions. He said that technical expertise and practical training is necessary for beekeeping.

He stressed the University faculty to start teaching, training and research work on honeybee breeding and management for production of honey and other by-products to earn foreign exchange through export of bee products.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, Dean Agriculture Faculty, Prof. Dr. M. Naeem, Chairman, Entomology department & Dr Muhammad Asif Aziz Assistant Prof. department of Entomology also addressed the participants and gave a brief introduction of beekeeping in Pakistan. The speakers also elaborated the diseases & mites and their management faced by honey bee farming.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Agriculture Rawalpindi Enterprise Market Government Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rangers seize over 4,000 litres Iranian cooking oi ..

Rangers seize over 4,000 litres Iranian cooking oil

3 minutes ago
 Poland Withdraws Consent for Mutual Protection of ..

Poland Withdraws Consent for Mutual Protection of Investments With Russia - Spok ..

3 minutes ago
 Emergence of merit based system, sustainable devel ..

Emergence of merit based system, sustainable development atop AJK government's p ..

5 minutes ago
 Eight held with narcotics

Eight held with narcotics

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Junior Tennis Championship from Wednesday

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship from Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.