PMAS, TIG, POA sign MoU to promote organic farming

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS_AAUR), in collaboration with the Thnen-Institute, Germany (TIG) and Pakistan Organic Association (POA) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote organic agriculture in Pakistan.

The MoU is mainly focusing on establishment of "Arid Institute of Organic Agriculture at PMAS-AAUR", research collaboration and the exchange of research material in the fields of mutually beneficial areas.

This institute will be responsible for the development and implementation of the National Organic Agriculture Program, laws, regulations, framework, labeling and certification body in collaboration with the stakeholders concerned.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Gerold Rahmann Director TIG and Qasim Tareen, Chairman Pakistan Organic Association signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

This institute will also help and support organic agriculture not only in offering diplomas, certifications, courses, degrees but also in capacity building of faculty, scientists and the linkages with national and international bodies.

Under the MoU, it was also decided that the training and awareness will be provided in the target areas having potential but facing lack of quality input including seeds, fertilizers, high efficiency irrigation system, supply chain, marketing and information technology to transform the institutional approaches from conventional to organic agriculture techniques.

A seminar & trade fair on organic farming and sustainability was also held at the PMAS-AAUR.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Prof. Dr. Gerold Rahmann and Qasim Tareen addressed the participants which was largely attended by faculty members and students.

The speakers emphasized organic farming's positive impact on the environment, farmers' livelihood and the national economy and said that there is a dire need to promote organic agriculture for safe and healthy food for future generations.

The speakers further highlighted the scope, potential and challenges being faced in promoting organic farming in Pakistan and pointed out the potential of organic agriculture to mitigate the threats due to climate change.

They stressed that creating more awareness, sensitisation and role models were needed to bring about a behavioral change in society to increase the sustainability of the agricultural production system by minimizing the use of chemical inputs, fertilizers and pesticides.

Dr. Zaman was of the view that Pakistan has immense potential in organic agriculture and it is time to switch organic farming from chemical farming and elaborated emerging demand for organic products.

He also briefed the participants about the importance of the transformation of agriculture from conventional to organic in context of food safety, climate change and exports and how it's role in fighting poverty and climatic change.

He also thanked the guest speakers and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for arranging this seminar.