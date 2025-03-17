Open Menu

PMB Starts "Iftar Drive" For Deserving People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM

PMB starts "Iftar drive" for deserving people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) On the special instructions of Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Shaheen Khalid Butt, and under the supervision of the Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Lal Badshah, a special Iftar drive is underway in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, the team of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal District Kohat, led by Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal Muhammad Fayyaz, distributed Iftar packets among the deserving and needy people on Khyber bus stand Pindi Road.

Dates, juices, water, fruits and other food items were distributed among the fasting people, so that they can break their fast with ease. This Iftar drive of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Kohat will continue till 27th Ramazan, under which Iftar will be provided to the deserving people daily at various important places of the city.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

11 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

12 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

12 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

14 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

17 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

18 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan