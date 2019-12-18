UrduPoint.com
Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Dar-ul-Ehsas home of sweet angels (Orphanage) a project of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has started functioning here in Gulshan-e-Sehar Qasimabad.

Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Hyderabad Syed Hafiz Shah Kazmi informed here on Wednesday that Dar-ul-Ehsas is devoted to taking care of destitute children (Orphans) where one hundred children from age of four to six years will be enrolled.

Dar-ul-Ehsas is a way of providing children (Orphans) care and housing, he said and added under this roof children will learn values and share responsibilities as family environment gives them a solid foundation.

Dar-ul-Ehsas Pakistan sweet home for orphans will provide an opportunity to neglected poor souls of society to grow with respect and dignity, he vowed adding that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will provide modern education, healthy food, safe shelter, healthcare, clothing and all other necessary things to orphans.

