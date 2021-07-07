UrduPoint.com
PMC Achieves 'A' Grade In Pakistan Medical Commission Country Wide Ranking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PMC achieves 'A' grade in Pakistan Medical Commission country wide ranking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC), as well as Peshawar Dental College (PDC), by securing 'A' grade in the overall ranking of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Islamabad would continue with their quality leadership and trend-setter role among the community of medical and dental institutes especially in the private sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson Wednesday said that the recent categorization by Pakistan Medical Commission, Peshawar Medical College and Peshawar Dental College both continue with their top ranking by being categorized as category 'A' amongst 11 medical and six dental colleges in private sector of the province.

Peshawar Medical College was the only private sector medical college in KP that was in category 'A' with an allowed annual intake of 150 students by Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad.

It is essential to clarify that 92.5 percent or above score is = A+, 85 percent or above = A, 77.5 percent or above = B, 70 percent or above = C, 69.9 percent or lower = F as per the grading criteria set by PMC, Islamabad.

Earlier,Peshawar Medical College had secured second position among the combined public and private sector medical colleges of KP and grabbed the first position among all the medical colleges of the private sector in the province in the light of quality ranking and categorization issued by the PM&DC.

