PMC allows students for free recounting of MDCAT exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has allowed every student to recount their national Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam script free of cost by December 21 to ensure their trust on accuracy of the marking.

Addressing a press conference, Vice President PMC Ali Raza Friday said that the decision was taken in order to ensure utmost fairness and relieve any anxiety students may have about the accuracy of the marking.

He said that the forms for a recount appeal are available online and can be submitted till the 21st of December 2020.

He said that any result that could not be reconciled even after physical verification because neither the student's name nor roll number could be matched, has been withheld. Students who are unable to see their result online now will be contacted next week and issued a notice to clarify.

He said that students who find out that their identity information like name, date of birth, gender or any other aspect is not exactly the same as on their CNIC, may also appeal for correction by submitting an online form. This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student's CNIC record, he added.

He said that many students also inquired about the marks that were to be added to all students' results to make up for the questions identified as problematic during the post exam analysis. PMC has re-checked and can confirm that 14 marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on November 29, 2020.

Moreover, seven marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on the December 13, 2020. These marks have been added in lieu of scoring full marks in the questions deemed problematic and removed by PMC after the exam and therefore, absolutely no student has been put at a disadvantage, he added.

He said that soon after MDCAT result, the PMC received numerous complaints from students that they had erroneously been marked absent while some students also complained that their Names and roll numbers did not match.

To thoroughly investigate the complaints and to ensure that no student was deprived of the correct result, the result was taken offline for reconciliation. The MDCAT result is a computer generated result and any investigation required it to be taken offline and re-verified in its entirety through physical verification of students' admit cards and examination answer sheets.

Ali Raza added the examination team carried out a detailed scrutiny and re-verification process over the last 30 hours. The verified result is now available online again and students may check their result now.

He said that there is a very small minority of students whose result is missing because neither their name nor their roll number could be matched therefore, these students will be notified next week and asked to appear for verification.

In the interest of transparency, PMC would still like to elaborate on why the errors occurred in the first place. The issue arose primarily due to an anomaly in the computer generation of the result.

He said that many students had inadvertently written the incorrect or incomplete roll number, or name on their answer sheets. The computer machines, when checking the paper, identified all results that either had a non-existent roll number or a duplicate roll no.

All such results were taken out of the final list by the operating system automatically and such anomalies were marked absent by the system. In some cases, the wrong roll number written by a student belonged to a student who was actually absent and the computer sought to rectify the irregularity by inputting the name of the student in the database against the incorrect roll number. This showed up as a mismatched name against the correct roll number.