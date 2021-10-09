PMC announces MDCAT-2021 final result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) National Medical Authority (NMA) on Saturday announced the final result of the MDCAT 2021 after the conclusion of the post-exam analysis held on the completion of the test.

Addressing a press conference, President, PMC, Dr. Arshad Taqi while sharing details of the final result said that a record number of 194,133 students took the MDCAT exam from August 30, 2021, to October 2, 2021.

He added out of the 194,133 students, 68,680 students passed the exam resulting in a national pass percentage of 35.4%. In addition, 276 students sat the exam this morning for COVID-19 and dengue-affected students.

He said that the post-exam analysis was carried out independently by Quaid-e-Azam University as per the request of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan.

He said that the regional pass percentage of the MDCAT was as in Punjab total 42,860 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 42.84%, in Sindh total 7,797 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 22.37%, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa total 12,205 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 29.32%, in Balochistan total 1,537 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 21.12%, in Islamabad Capital Territory total 2,139 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 46.26%, in Gilgit Baltistan total 456 passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 35.21% while in Azad Jammu Kashmir total 1,478 passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 38.13%.

He said that The MDCAT was the single largest computer-based examination held in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study has the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts and analytical skills required for the rigorous medical and dental training programs.

He said that the MDCAT being a computer-based examination was in accordance with global best practices and a comprehensive data set is now available that was not possible with a pen and paper exam.

He said that the MDCAT was held for the first time not only in 25 centers in Pakistan but six international centers in North America, Europe and the middle East.

Sharing his thoughts on the student data now available and the post-exam analysis, VICE President, PMC, Ali Raza said, "The single computer-based national level MDCAT examination was a novel concept in Pakistan and critiqued by certain circles however, we hope that the results speak for themselves and will finally put to bed the doubts and fears created by the few detractors who seek to remain rooted in the status quo." He said that the introduction of a computer-based examination is a landmark in Pakistan's effort to improve our educational systems. He added it has ensured that the entrance exam for the most competitive higher education program in the country carries the seal of integrity and students of genuine merit are able to compete for entry into medical and dental programs.

Ali Raza said that any student can apply for review to PMC where a student will be shown their wrongly answered questions test on a computer terminal. This facility is available for a review fee and will further authenticate the MDCAT 2021 result and satisfy the students, he added.

He said that the MDCAT result is also available to the applicants to review on the website with the facility to download the result. He added students can now choose the medical and dental colleges of their choice in Pakistan on the PMC website and the regulatory body will forward the final result to the institution of their choice.

According to the PMC conduct of examinations 2021, the MDCAT result is valid for two years and the equivalence formula for the MDCAT 2020 result is now also available on the PMC website, he added.

He added any student who attempted the MDCAT in 2020 can now apply to medical and dental colleges of their choice provided they meet the pass percentage of 65% as per the equivalence formula.

He said that the MDCAT is an integral part of the reforms introduced by Parliament and the Federal government under the PMC Act 2020 to improve and standardize healthcare education in Pakistan in line with global best practices.