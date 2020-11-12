UrduPoint.com
PMC Announces New Policy For Cuba, Bangladesh Graduates

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday issued the details on grant of licensing to Pakistanis that had gone for study on a scholarship to Cuba and Bangladesh.

According to PMC, students who had obtained their medical degrees from Cuba and Bangladesh, under an old government scholarship, will be treated under three categories for licensing.

Under the first category, the graduates who have not completed their house jobs will be given a provisional license to complete their house job.

It added after completion of their house job, the graduate may apply for their full license upon qualifying the NLE.

Under the second category, a graduate who has passed their NEB Step 3 and completed their house job will be granted a full license to practice after their house jobs are verified by the Cuban and Bangladesh authorities.

Under the last category, the students that have not passed the NEB step 3 but have completed their house job from Cuba and Bangladesh will be given a full license to practice after verification from Cuba and Bangladesh governments and after qualifying for NLE in Pakistan.

