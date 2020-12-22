UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMC Appreciates NUMS Examination Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

PMC appreciates NUMS examination process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Dr Arshad Taqi called on Vice Chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Imran Majeed on Tuesday and discussed the matters relating to existing health infrastructure and the prevailing status of medical education in the country.

During the meeting, were discussed, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the achievements and initiatives of the university in medical field since its inception.

He particularly gave a comprehensive account of the examination process developed indigenously by the university to ensure merit, high standards and transparency. This year, he said, around 50,000 candidates appeared for the NUMS entry test for MBBS and BDS.

The test was simultaneously held in all major cities across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir without involving any outside testing services, he added.

The President PMC lauded the efforts of NUMS in improving medical practices through innovative, creative and ethical approaches in the health sector and medical education.

The President PMC particularly praised NUMS for evolving a foolproof system of examination and making extensive arrangements for successful holding of NUMS entry test for session 2020.

He expressed the hope that NUMS would make a significant contribution in the field of medical education, research and delivery of health services in the country and beyond.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 National University All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

36 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

53 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

56 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.