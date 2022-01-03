UrduPoint.com

PMC Awards Additional 50 Seats To Northwest School Of Medicine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has awarded additional 50 seats to the Northwest School of Medicine which can now admit 150 students every year

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has awarded additional 50 seats to the Northwest school of Medicine which can now admit 150 students every year.

The seats have been enhanced after a thorough inspection of the Medical School and its affiliated Northwest Hospitals, says a press release issued here on Monday.

The seats have been enhanced after a thorough inspection of the Medical School and its affiliated Northwest Hospitals, says a press release issued here on Monday.

"It is a matter of pride for the Northwest family the Northwest School of Medicine scored 96.8 percent and Northwest Hospitals scored 95.48 percent whereas the score needed for qualification was 80 percent," it addedThis shows the high quality of education, provision of top quality patient care teaching, training and provision of top quality patient care.

Northwest acknowledges and appreciates the hard work put in by all the staff and faculty in achieving this milestone.

