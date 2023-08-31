PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Platinum Mining Company (PMC) on Thursday joined hands for fluorite mining worth Rs 3 billion with the provincial government of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Platinum Mining Company (PMC) on Thursday joined hands for fluorite mining worth Rs 3 billion with the provincial government of Balochistan.

Caretaker Advisor on Mines and Minerals Umair Mohammad Hasni, BMRL Chairman Saeed Sarpara, CEO PMC and President Lasbela Chamber of Commerce Ismail Sattar signed the agreement.

Addressing the ceremony, Hasni said the government was taking all measures to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to foreign investors in the mine and minerals sector.

Countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were serious about investing in the mineral sector of Balochistan and the government will provide all possible facilities to the investors.

Ismail Sattar on the occasion termed the agreement as historic.

"It will help in promoting the mineral sector in Balochistan and create employment, health, education and livelihood opportunities for the local population of the province," he maintained.