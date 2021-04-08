UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMC Cancels Unfilled Enhanced Seats For Various Quotas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:22 PM

PMC cancels unfilled enhanced seats for various quotas

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has cancelled the unfilled enhanced seats for various quotas and directed that no admissions from these seats will be registered with the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has cancelled the unfilled enhanced seats for various quotas and directed that no admissions from these seats will be registered with the commission.

According to PMC, these 594 enhanced seats across 33 public colleges were required to be filled and their admissions finalized by 22nd March 2021.

The decision was made taking notice of the repeated failures to comply with the directions to submit the list of admitted students on the 594 enhanced seats to accommodate them for various quotas, especially the Higher education Commission (HEC) Scholarship Program for FATA and Balochistan.

This deadline was further extended to March 22,2021, the notification of which had been dispatched to all provincial Chief Secretaries via a letter dated March 3,2021. Upon further non-compliance, all relevant authorities were notified on March 29,2021 that the final deadline for the submission of these lists would be April 5,2021.

Furthermore, the PMC has also been informed by the HEC that the allocation of seats for the HEC Scholarship Program has still not been processed by the provincial governments.

It added 15 seats were enhanced across three public colleges in AJK, 240 seats were enhanced in 15 public colleges in Punjab, 240 seats were enhanced in 11 public colleges in KP and eight seats were enhanced for NUMS in two colleges to accommodate various quota seats with priority given to the HEC Scholarship Program for FATA and Balochistan, with 91 seats being enhanced in two public colleges in Balochistan to accommodate the province's own requirements.

According to Section 18(3) of the PMC Act 2021, the provincial government has the exclusive authority to allocate all the seats available in its public colleges to any quota (funded or non-funded) or self-finance basis for purposes of admissions which are also carried out by the provincial government directly.

However, the PMC permitted enhancement of seats on the basis of meeting the enhancement criteria and with the understanding that these seats are to be filled with students from various quotas, especially FATA and Balochistan who fall under the HEC Scholarship Program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Rejects Any Steps Thwarting Efforts to Rest ..

35 seconds ago

Georgian Parliament Adopts Statement in Support of ..

36 seconds ago

WFP Cutting Food Rations to Refugees, Displaced Pe ..

38 seconds ago

Biden calls US gun violence an 'epidemic'

40 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Sajid Hussain

42 seconds ago

CDA-DVC reviews 10 layout plan of new buildings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.