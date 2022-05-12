UrduPoint.com

PMC Conducts Dental Colleges' Seminar

May 12, 2022

PMC conducts dental colleges' seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday conducted a seminar of all Pakistan dental colleges to discuss issues pertaining to admissions in dental colleges followed by other issues.

The seminar was attended by the PMC Council, Academic Board, National Medical Authority, and representatives of all Pakistan public and private dental colleges.

During the seminar, participants shared their observations and recommendations regarding the low admissions ratio in the dental program, MDCAT examination, and introduction of five years BDS program along with other issues.

Representatives of public and private dental colleges appreciated the role of the Pakistan Medical Commission in organizing such consultative and interactive seminars on the issues, which clearly reflects the intentions of PMC in addressing the pressing issues faced by these colleges and students.

On the occasion member, Academic board said that PMC is working closely with all dental colleges and conducting seminars and workshops to identify and resolve issues relating to them. He added that the academic performance of a student is directly linked with the academic institute.

Earlier, a session was held with the representatives of public and private dental colleges of Sindh regarding specific issues of Sindh in which the principals and representatives of public dental colleges of Sindh participated along with JSMU while some of the private dental colleges sent their written suggestions.

