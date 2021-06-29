UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMC Conducts Seminars For Medical Colleges' Representatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

PMC conducts seminars for medical colleges' representatives

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted two seminars for public and private medical and dental colleges across the country on the commission's Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted two seminars for public and private medical and dental colleges across the country on the commission's Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021.

Representatives of 46 most prestigious public colleges of the country attended the proceedings of public colleges' seminar while representatives of 39 renowned private colleges attended the private colleges seminar.

The seminars' Primary purpose was to familiarize the colleges in attendance with the new Admission Regulations 2021, culminating in a comprehensive question and answer session that sought to address the attendees' queries and note their suggestions.

PMC thanked all public and private colleges' representatives for showing their support for the initiative. PMC vowed to keep communicating with its registered and affiliated medical and dental teaching institutes for the betterment of medical and dental education across Pakistan.

The seminars were conducted by Dr. Syed Moin Ali, Member Education and Executive Member, National Medical Authority (NMA), PMC, accompanied by Ms. Nadia Nabi, Member Legal, and National Medical Authority (NMA). Dr. Anis Rahman, Member (Dental), National Medical and Dental Council, PMC, was also shared PMC's vision with the audience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education All

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

15 minutes ago

Barty goes through after wobble in emotional first ..

6 minutes ago

Jordan moves to 'modernise' political system: offi ..

6 minutes ago

Cavendish wins first Tour de France stage in five ..

6 minutes ago

Somalia to hold presidential election October 10

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.