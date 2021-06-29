PMC conducts seminars for medical colleges' representatives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted two seminars for public and private medical and dental colleges across the country on the commission's Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021.

Representatives of 46 most prestigious public colleges of the country attended the proceedings of public colleges' seminar while representatives of 39 renowned private colleges attended the private colleges seminar.

The seminars' Primary purpose was to familiarize the colleges in attendance with the new Admission Regulations 2021, culminating in a comprehensive question and answer session that sought to address the attendees' queries and note their suggestions.

PMC thanked all public and private colleges' representatives for showing their support for the initiative. PMC vowed to keep communicating with its registered and affiliated medical and dental teaching institutes for the betterment of medical and dental education across Pakistan.

The seminars were conducted by Dr. Syed Moin Ali, Member Education and Executive Member, National Medical Authority (NMA), PMC, accompanied by Ms. Nadia Nabi, Member Legal, and National Medical Authority (NMA). Dr. Anis Rahman, Member (Dental), National Medical and Dental Council, PMC, was also shared PMC's vision with the audience.