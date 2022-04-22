UrduPoint.com

PMC Considers Foreign Medical Graduates' Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

PMC considers foreign medical graduates' concerns

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) discussed the concerns raised by foreign medical graduates during a joint meeting on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) discussed the concerns raised by foreign medical graduates during a joint meeting on Friday.

The meeting was held between the representatives of Foreign Medical Graduates and the Chairman Academic board Dr. Adil Haider, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Council as well as the Executive Member and Member Examinations of the National Medical Authority.

The issue raised by the FMG relating to the number of attempts has already been addressed by the Medical and Dental Council and a notification issued allowing all students to have unlimited attempts to qualify for the NLE within a five-year period.

The other issue discussed in detail was the three mandatory stations in NLE 2. The Chairman Academic Board noted the FMG representatives' concern that due to the subjective nature of marking in mandatory stations, students qualifying with an aggregate of higher than 70% end up failing due to not qualifying for a single mandatory station.

He highlighted that the mandatory stations represented essential basic skills like Basic Life Support and trauma care which is a competency every doctor is expected to have at the minimum.

The Chairman of the Academic Board informed the FMG representatives that he will discuss with the Board on an immediate basis in the coming week their concerns that either the mandatory stations should be based on an objective marking system or alternatively the requirement of passing all mandatory stations be removed.

In addition, he confirmed that mandatory stations if retained in the future will consist of the basic skills and will be in advance declared along with the relevant topics so that all students can specifically prepare for these skills.

The President informed the FMG representatives that in view of the Academic Board's observations in their last meeting pertaining to the mandatory stations, students who had failed to qualify for a mandatory station but obtained more than 70% aggregate marks in all the 20 stations will be notified as qualified so that they are not placed at any disadvantage on account of subjective marking rather than objective marking.

The FMG representatives thanked the Chairman Academic Board, the Council, and the Authority for their consideration of the concerns of FMGs and finding solutions to the same and also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Medical Commission in providing quality regulatory processes and improving the quality of licensed medical practitioners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Doctor Same All

Recent Stories

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled: Lavrov

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled: Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa m ..

Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound

1 minute ago
 DC, ADC visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to re ..

DC, ADC visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to review arrangements

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister expresses displeasure at high price ..

Prime Minister expresses displeasure at high price of daily commodities in Baloc ..

1 minute ago
 6 held for possessing illegal arms

6 held for possessing illegal arms

14 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroa ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.