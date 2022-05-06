UrduPoint.com

PMC Contradicts Media Reports On Merger Of Dental Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 10:11 PM

PMC contradicts media reports on merger of dental colleges

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday clarified the misconceptions to avoid any miscommunication between the commission and the dental colleges, rejecting false propaganda merely to undermine and malign the organization and its relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday clarified the misconceptions to avoid any miscommunication between the commission and the dental colleges, rejecting false propaganda merely to undermine and malign the organization and its relations.

According to the PMC spokesperson, a formal letter was inked to all dental colleges of Pakistan, to conduct a seminar on policy regarding the merger of dental programs or colleges with existing medical colleges.

It was written to all dental colleges that the commission has granted an "option" to colleges of either having a completely separate or standalone college or as was the practice in the past to have a dental program and a medical program merged under a single college.

He clarified that the commission at no time has made it mandatory upon all dental colleges to merge into a medical college. This is an option given to the dental colleges to facilitate them and to be exercised by them at their option, providing flexibility in terms of both education management and financial management.

He added the commission has at no time stated or mandated that the last date of admission for medical and dental colleges should be the same.

The PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education regulation 2021 (amended) simply provides a final date for the closure of all admissions for all medical and dental colleges in Pakistan.

The discretion and choice were left to the colleges to decide amongst themselves if they want to schedule their admission closure in the case of the medical program earlier than that of the dental program. This is a right given to all colleges under PMC Act 2020 and the Commission cannot abridge or curtail such right.

However, if all colleges, dental, and medical consent to having a date earlier for closure of medical admissions, the Commission has at all times stated that it would recognize such arrangements and shall further notify for clarity of the applicant students, he added.

The spokesperson of PMC said that despite false propaganda and sharing of disinformation with an aim to malign the organization by informal groups whose identity itself is questionable, PMC is dedicated to working and notifying all such policies which are in the larger interest of the nation and students. He added that PMC is determined and uses all possible resources to facilitate all its stakeholders.

