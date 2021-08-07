PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate healthcare facilities

A high-level delegation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has visited Balochistan to evaluate standard and performance of healthcare facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A high-level delegation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has visited Balochistan to evaluate standard and performance of healthcare facilities.

Dr Arshad Taqi, President, Medical and Dental Council travelled to Balochistan to visit and provide support to the projects aimed at the development of healthcare education and healthcare delivery in the province.

He visited Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences (QIMS) and the affiliated teaching hospitals of the institute.

He appreciated the range of services and learning opportunities for undergraduate students and postgraduate trainees offered by the institute.

He also visited Sheikh Zayed Institute of Cardiology that is nearing completion and expected to start functioning soon.

He travelled to Turbat on the second day of his visit where he inspected DHQ Hospital, Turbat.

He was accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Balochistan, Noor ul Haq Baloch.

The 350-bed facility is affiliated with proposed Mekran Medical College. The clinical rotations of the students take place in this hospital.

He appreciated the faculty and staff's services to healthcare delivery and training in this remote part of the country.

The trip also included a visit to the Mekran Medical College campus by the President PMC.

The delegation lauded the Government of Balochistan's commitment to extend the facilities for medical education and healthcare into remote areas of the province and assured the Secretary Specialized Healthcare Balochistan that PMC will provide maximum support to government in their endeavours.

Pakistan Medical Commission envisions to raise the standards of healthcare education in the province at par with international best practices, Dr Taqi added.