PMC Denies Any Change In MDCAT Exam Date

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday said the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)-2022 would be conducted on November 13, contradicting the false and fake information circulated on social media

In an official statement regarding the MDCAT exam date, the PMC spokesperson categorically said that the MDCAT exam would be held as per the announced date, which is the 13th of this month.

He said, "PMC refutes all the rumors and fake notifications as baseless which are being circulated merely to misguide students and candidates about the exam." He said the commission had been working tirelessly for holding MDCAT-2022 on time. Any information related to MDCAT would be announced officially by PMC, he added.

He requested the candidates to ignore all such misleading and fake news and only rely on PMC official handles and news sources.

