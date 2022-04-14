'PMC determined to improve healthcare standards'

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said it was determined to improve the healthcare standards and would keep on working on it with zeal and zest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said it was determined to improve the healthcare standards and would keep on working on it with zeal and zest.

According to the PMC, it was working tirelessly to improve the healthcare education standards and improve the quality of education. The PMC brought a huge positive change by implementing the digital system which helped reduce elements of possible corruption.

The people opposing the change tried to present the Islamabad High Court's decision in their own way and tried to confuse people, over which the PMC made a clear statement to all stakeholders that not to trust any unauthenticated information.

It said the IHC on Thursday suspended the impugned judgment made in paragraph 54 (VI to X) pertaining to the appointment of members of the Medical and Dental Council, and the decisions and actions taken by the Council during the intra-court appeal.

Earlier to the current decision, the Islamabad High Court declared Pakistan Medical Commission Act according to the law and it could not be challenged by any employee, the PMC added.