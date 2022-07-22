PMC extends MDCAT late registration period

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to extend the MDCAT late registration period from July 23 to July 27 to facilitate the students.

According to a PMC news release , the decision was made in response to a request made by the Balochistan government to accommodate the students for MDCAT registration who could not complete the formalities due to heavy floods in their respective areas.

The PMC said the commission as a special case had decided to extend the late registration period from 9:00 a.m. on July 23 till 11:59 p.m. on July 27. There would be no further extension.

It said that all terms of late registration, including late fees, would apply to the students during the extended late registration period. Those students who had previously downloaded their fee challan, but did not pay, would have to download a fresh one for immediate payment, it added.