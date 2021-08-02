UrduPoint.com

PMC Files Formal Complaint With PEMRA Against Private Channel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:18 PM

PMC files formal complaint with PEMRA against private channel

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has formally launched a complaint against a private TV channel with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for airing falsified facts and defamatory statements against the healthcare regulator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has formally launched a complaint against a private tv channel with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for airing falsified facts and defamatory statements against the healthcare regulator.

According to PMC spokesperson, the television channel had on three instances repeatedly aired slanderous statements and allegations against the PMC that were not based on facts during live broadcasts and were in direct violation of the PEMRA Ordinance, PEMRA Rules, Terms and Conditions of License and Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct, 2015.

He said the press conference of President PAMI, Chaudry Abdur Rehman, owner of a private channel and Chairman of Azra Naheed Medical College aired on June 22,2021 and two episodes of the show 'Seedhi Baat' aired on July 7,2021 and July 14 respectively were the part of the complaint.

He said the press conference of Chaudry Abdur Rehman levelled allegations against the PMC that were false, misleading and blatant exploitation of the platform that reaches an audience across the country.

He said that in both episodes of the show "Seedhi Baat" panelists falsified facts, distorted court judgment, and labelled actions taken by PMC as false.

He said the three programs sought to benefit stakeholders of certain private medical and dental colleges who were to directly benefit from negative propaganda against PMC.

The programmes were conducted in a biased and self-serving manner. The relevant facts were suppressed and only selective, false, distorted, misleading, defamatory information was disclosed to the public, he added.

He said the PMC through its complaint has informed PEMRA of the utilization of media for the benefit of certain individuals and parties who seek to create hindrances in reforming healthcare education in Pakistan seeking to bring it at par with global best practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Abdur Rehman June July 2015 Media TV From Best Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

19 minutes ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

34 minutes ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

49 minutes ago
 Three Russians Killed in Bus Accident in Turkey, 5 ..

Three Russians Killed in Bus Accident in Turkey, 5 Seriously Injured - Consulate ..

17 seconds ago
 Seoul Police Urge Against Protests on Independence ..

Seoul Police Urge Against Protests on Independence Day

18 seconds ago
 Ex-Afghan Interpreter Says Risked Everything for U ..

Ex-Afghan Interpreter Says Risked Everything for US, Warns of Bleak Future in Af ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.