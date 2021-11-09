PMC graduate clinches First position in NLE exams

In the "National Licensing Examination (NLE)", conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad in September 2021, a graduate of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar Dr. Akhtar Zada secured first position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 3rd position all over Pakistan in both public and private sector medical colleges

It is worth mentioning that all the graduates of PMC who appeared in the said NLE exam, were declared successful and the result was 100%, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the dean PMC Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman on the occasion while congratulating Dr. Akhtar Zada and faculty of the college, said that securing first position in KP and third throughout Pakistan by a graduate of PMC is a proof of quality leadership and trend-setting role among the community of medical institutes especially in the private sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that it was not only an honor for us that a PMC graduate was ranked first in the province and third in the country in the NLE examinations but it is also proof that PMC is a prestigious and proud medical institution across the country. He added that PMC is the only private sector medical college in KP that is in category A with an allowed annual intake of 150 students by Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad.