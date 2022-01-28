UrduPoint.com

PMC Hosts One Day Master Trainer Workshop For Creating Awareness About Importance Of Halal Food

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 03:53 PM

A one day master training workshop was held here Friday for Ulama and Aimmae-Masajid at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar organized by the KP Halal Implementation Council in collaboration with the KP Halal and Safe Food Authority and Prime Foundation

Renowned Mufti Yahya, on the occasion, delivered an elaborate presentation about Halal Food emphasizing the importance of clean and hygienic slaughter with the recital of Bismillah (tasmiyyah) and Allah-o-Akbar (takbeer) at the start of the halal animal's slaughter as mandated by islam.

Dr. Abdul Sattar, Director and Technical Adviser of KP Halal and Safe Food Authority stressed the need for creating awareness among the food businesses and consumers about the importance of halal and tayyab food as part of our faith and its paramount importance for human health.

Mr. Uzair orientated the workshop participants about the key parameters of their safety level-1.

Prof. Dr. Najib Ul Haq Chairman KP Halal Implementation Council stressed the need of strong coordination and linkages among ulama, food industry and academia for raising awareness about the issue and implementing the halal and tayyab food safety protocols on a fuller scale.

The meeting came to an end with certificates distribution among the participants and a vote of thanks from the Chair.

