PMC initiates online portal for registration of aesthetic physicians, surgeons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has initiated an online portal for the registration of aesthetic physicians and surgeons based on credentialing pathways of aesthetic medical practice in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the PMC, in recent years aesthetic medical and surgical practice has gained popularity and it is a consumer-driven service, and the patient and public's interests need to be protected.

He said that the commission recognized the growing demand for not only wanting to stay healthy, but also aesthetically pleasant.

He said that a significant number of medical specialists, as well as general medical practitioners, were already engaged in the practice of aesthetic medicines and growing demand has correspondingly increased the interest of others to embark on this area of practice.

As patient safety issues are of paramount importance and this practice, like all other medical specialties and practices, needs to be regulated through specific credentialing pathways to enable patients and regulators to be aware of what a particular medical practitioner can and cannot do, he added.

He said that the PMC has constituted a Credentialing Committee for Aesthetic practice to identify aesthetic procedures that require formal training and qualifications and for medical practitioners to be inducted into a specific Aesthetic Physicians Register and an Aesthetic Surgeons Register.

In addition to the recommendations of the committee, a broad-based discussion was held with general medical practitioners engaged in the practice of Aesthetic Medicine.

As a consequence, the commission has approved the "Credentialing Pathways for Practice of Aesthetic Medicine in Pakistan" pursuant to which specialists in different fields of medicine such as dermatology, plastic surgery, etc. as well as general medical practitioners and general dental practitioners would be inducted into the respective "Aesthetic Physicians Register" and an "Aesthetic Surgeons Register".

He said that the credentialing pathways provide identification of the procedures that require formal training and qualification to be recognized as an Aesthetic Physician or Aesthetic Surgeon.

In addition, the pathways provide identification of the procedures that an Aesthetic Physician or Aesthetic Surgeon can perform with specific credentialing pathways. The listed procedures and pathways are not exhaustive.

He said that the commission would insistently assess and evaluate additional and new procedures based on the evolution of the aesthetic practice globally to be added from time to time. These constituted pathways are available on PMC's official website.