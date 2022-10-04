PMC issues 7,290 licence to medical practitioners

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued 7,290 renewals and licence within period of 30 days to medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued 7,290 renewals and licence within period of 30 days to medical practitioners.

As per PMC performance report for the month of September 2022, besides licences the commission also issued more than 1,085 good standing certificates out of received 1,801 requests.

The PMC also successfully made registration of 454 faculty members, registration of 338 post graduate clinical qualification made out of received 485 requests and within just one month time more than 110 foreign graduates have been registered against the received 186 applications.

President PMC Dr. Noshad Ahmad Shaikh said that department priority is to facilitate doctors, students and other stakeholders in the larger interest of Pakistan.

He also added that negligence of any sort will not be tolerated.

After the appointment of new council of PMC, the council after assuming the charge started working for doctors, students and relevant stakeholders and also took all necessary steps to resolve their genuine and relevant pertaining issues.