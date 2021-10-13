PMC issues warning on release of forged MDCAT-2021 results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday issued a strict warning against the release of forged MDCAT-2021 results.

According to PMC, these included forged hard copies of MDCAT-2021 results being mailed to students and forged digital results being circulated in various templates online.

The commission was investigating the matter and any personnel or organization found involved in the dissemination of forged documents would be held accountable by thecourt of law, it said.

The commission reiterated that the official MDCAT 2021 results were only available on the PMC website. "result tampering in any form is unacceptable and puts a student's application process in jeopardy."