PMC launches research study on hepatitis B in mothers & new born

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) launches a research study on hepatitis B in mothers and new born at a function organized here with Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Information and Special Assistant for Higher Education, as the chief guest.

Presenting the report of research study on hepatitis in mothers, medical experts said that hepatitis is not a completely curable disease and more infectious than HIV / AIDS, says a press release issued here.

Beside others renowned Gastroenterologist and adviser medical education Prime Foundation Prof. Dr. Najeeb-ul-Haq, Project Director, Prime University, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati and Dean PMC, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman were also present at the occasion.

Summarizing the research report on the causes, effects and prevention of hepatitis in mothers and newborns organized by PMC, Prof. Dr. Najeeb-ul-Haq said that 90% of hepatitis in children is transmitted from mothers who have hepatitis B.

It is a highly contagious and dangerous disease and is present in 2.5 % of all pregnant ladies in Pakistan. Hepatitis B is cause of 30% liver cancer in Pakistan. It is also a common cause of cirrhosis liver leading to blood vomiting and ascites (fluid accumulation in abdomen) and coma. By preventing Hepatitis B we can prevent these complications.

He said that if hepatitis B vaccine as well as hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine is given to the child, then hepatitis transmitted from mother to new born can be almost completely prevented which is being practiced not only all over the world but it has also been endorsed by the World Health Organization.

It is worth mentioning that in a poor country like Pakistan, the government does not provide hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine but parents have to buy it out of their own pocket.

Prof. Dr. Najeeb-ul-Haq said that research conducted by PMC has shown that 40% of pregnant women cannot afford to buy Hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine worth Rs. 5,000 for the safety of their newborns. It puts the newborn at extremely high risk of getting hepatitis B during the process of birth.

The study also found that in addition to the hepatitis B routine vaccination included in the EPI program, if an additional hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine was given, 25% more children could be easily protected from hepatitis B.

He said that it is noteworthy that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in the country where the provincial government has decided to allocate Rs 83.5 million in the next financial budget for providing hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine to newborns.

On the one hand, it will help protect thousands of children from hepatitis B, and on the other hand, it will open up new avenues for human resource development, the positive effects of which will be felt in a healthy and prosperous society. #