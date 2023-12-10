Open Menu

PMC Nawabshah Holds Its 5th Senate Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 11:00 PM

PMC Nawabshah holds its 5th Senate meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Medical and Health Sciences for Women Shaheed Benazirabad Dr

Gulshan Ali Memon said that the university was striving to take care of successes in education and health in the fields of education research, development and finance.

Dr Gulshan was expressing his views in the 5th Senate meeting of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has to be decorated with more development and for that purpose work is in progress in different departments.

He said that university affairs are being run through rules and regulations in an organized style. The VC said that for the protection of students, hostel and guest house the whole university is being equipped with the latest techniques.

On the occasion, the visiting guests Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Javed from the Higher Education Commission, Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Dr Muhammad Khan Saleh, Dr Qurban Rahu, Dr Ali Raza Brohi, Dr Ali Akbar Siyal, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Dahri, Dr Muhammad Ali Suhail and other doctors and professors briefed about the progress of their related departments.

On the occasion, Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Dr Javed Memon and Mansoor Ali Rizvi paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor and members of the Senate and said that the province and country would develop more in the health sector if the university continued with the same spirit of education.

Later the Vice Chancellor gifted traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the visiting guests.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Senate Martyrs Shaheed Education Progress Same Gulshan Muhammad Ali Women HEC From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

15 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

23 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

24 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

24 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

24 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

24 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

24 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

24 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

24 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan