PMC Notifies Conclusion Of National Medical College Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday notified the conclusion of national medical and dental college admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday notified the conclusion of national medical and dental college admissions.

According to PMC, pursuant to the PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate education (Admission, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations 2021, national medical and dental college admissions have duly concluded on March 10, 2022, including the period granted under the Vacant Seat Policy of the Commission.

It added, no college or student has a right to admit or seek admission subsequent to 10th March 2022.

The commission has forwarded the students admitted by colleges and uploaded to the PMC portal to the relevant affiliating universities for verification of their credentials and certifying the admission.

PMC will conclude the review and hearing of all complaints received from students relating to admissions by March 30, 2022. Pursuant to the hearings, any admission found contrary to merit and criteria will be cancelled.

Any admission found to have been denied by a college in violation of merit will be directed for admission.

It clarified that lists assembled by the authority and forwarded to colleges pursuant to the Vacant Seat Policy did not create a right in favour of any student to admission as these students were only nominated by the authority with the right to admission vesting exclusively in the colleges subject to applicable rules of merit and transparency.

All admitted students upon receipt of verification from the respective Universities will duly receive their PMC Student Registration Number and access to the Student Online Portal.

Seats remaining vacant in each college will be notified by the Authority on April 1st, 2022 where after, the Transfer Window as per PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021 will be open for 1st year transfers subject to respective University Rules. The Transfer Window for students in 2nd to 5th Years is already open and applicable since 1st March 2022.

