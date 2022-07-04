UrduPoint.com

PMC Organizes Faculty Banquet After Gap Of Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PMC organizes faculty banquet after gap of pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Faculty Banquet 2022 of Prime Foundation (PF) constituent education, services and research entities comprising Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar Dental College (PDC), Rufaidah Nursing College (RNC), and Prime Institute of Public Health (PIPH) was held this day after a gap of several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean Health Sciences Prof. Hafeez-ur-Rahman welcomed the faculty and guests. The event featured recognition of the services of the deceased faculty, awarding souvenirs and mementos to the outgoing faculty, keepsakes to the past session students' Social Welfare Society, and the distribution of research awards and certificates among the faculty researchers who published in the high impact international or acclaimed national research journals.

Cash prizes of PKR two million were distributed as modest research incentives among the researchers. Of the submitted around 300 articles, 60 or so qualified to receive the award. Public Health Institute topped the list by publishing 35 researches in high impact international research journals. Dedicated prizes were given to individual researchers with highest impact factor in PMC, PDC and RNC.

The recipients of these dedicated prizes were Dr. Mohsina Haq, Prof. Abbas Saleem and Dr. Junaid Ahmad, respectively.

Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq Adviser Health and Education gave away mementos to members of the outgoing faculty. Prof. Muhammad Aman Khan principal PMC gave away keepsakes to Farishta Haq, Amna Saqib Qureshi and Muhammad Abbas for heading the students' social services.

Fazle Qadir chairman Higher Education Regulatory Authority KP and Dr. Shabina Raza Country Director Nutrition International and Ex DG Health KP were the chief guest and guest of honor respectively. They gave away memorial shields to family members of the deceased faculty members as well as distributed research awards including cash prizes and certificates among the researchers.

They lauded the huge contribution of PF attached entities and their contribution towards quality research at the national and international level that required full scale celebration and dissemination for influencing a ripple effect among the other undergraduate and higher education institutes.

The program came to an end with vote of thanks by the Principal PMC and a Banquet in the honor of all the guests and faculty members.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Vote Pakistani Rupee Family Event All Million

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

1 hour ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

2 hours ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.