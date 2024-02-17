PMC Organizes White Coat Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here Saturday organized a white coat ceremony to welcome new students in the medical profession.
The ceremony was attended by guests including Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Dr. Iftikhar Husain, CEO, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, newly enrolled students and their parents.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr.
Hafiz Ur Rahman emphasized the importance of cultivating a positive attitude, expressing gratitude, fostering professional competence, and striving for excellence.
He encouraged the newly admitted students to take pride in their institution and contribute to the well-being of their country.
It is worth mentioning that the white coat ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with a medical education and the values that form the foundation of a successful medical career.
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud13 minutes ago
-
FDO organizes Trade Fair for poor artists, female farmers35 minutes ago
-
12 drug peddlers nabbed55 minutes ago
-
Paramedics Day rally held55 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 800 kites1 hour ago
-
Special police squads to check kite flying, firing1 hour ago
-
15th death anniversary of Urdu poet Shabnam Romani observed2 hours ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments put on high alert2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Diabetes Screening held in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Three suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city3 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP3 hours ago