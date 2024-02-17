Open Menu

PMC Organizes White Coat Ceremony

Published February 17, 2024

PMC organizes white coat ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here Saturday organized a white coat ceremony to welcome new students in the medical profession.

The ceremony was attended by guests including Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Dr. Iftikhar Husain, CEO, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, newly enrolled students and their parents.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr.

Hafiz Ur Rahman emphasized the importance of cultivating a positive attitude, expressing gratitude, fostering professional competence, and striving for excellence.

He encouraged the newly admitted students to take pride in their institution and contribute to the well-being of their country.

It is worth mentioning that the white coat ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with a medical education and the values that form the foundation of a successful medical career.

