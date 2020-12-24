PMC organizes workshop to standardize objective assessment of MDCAT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC), in collaboration with the Shifa College of Medicine, Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad held a day-long workshop for private sector medical and dental colleges of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The activity was held with full observing of the COVID-19 protocols including the safe physical distancing.

The purpose of the workshop was to facilitate objective and standardized assessment of the eligible MDCAT qualifying students into the private sector medical colleges of KP so that the allocated 20 percent marks could be judiciously and transparently allocated to the aspiring students while assessing them for a host of relevant soft skills.

PMC Dean Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman welcomed the guest resource persons, and the participating faculty members from various private sector medical colleges of the province and hoped that the workshop will facilitate the colleges to rise to the expectation amid the challenging new normal with ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal shared the history of multiple mini-interviews (MMIs), their experience with them as a pioneer of MMI in the country and the ways and means to its successful conduction in the current situation. Prof. Riffat Shafi of Shifa College of Medicine in her presentation gave a detailed presentation about the MMIs for the various domains of assessment, developing the scenarios, flow of the stations, and the modalities for objective and standardized scoring at each station.

They also responded to a number of questions from the participants.

The Shifa University VC in his wrap up encouraged the professional community to own the cause as transparency was the only way out for building the future of our professionals, the country and Muslim Ummah. In the end the PMC Dean thanked the resource persons and the participants for their time and active participation.