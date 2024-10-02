Open Menu

PMC, PDC Students Shine At National Research Conferences In September 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PMC, PDC students shine at National Research Conferences in September 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The students from Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC) achieved remarkable success at multiple national research conferences held in September 2024, marking a month of academic and research excellence.

At the 1st National Research Conference hosted by Bacha Khan Medical College, Hamza Farooq and Abdal Ahmad, 4th-year MBBS students from PMC, secured 1st position in the verbal research competitions, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Waleed Farooq led his team, including Hamza Farooq and Syed Ibadullah Shah, to victory by securing 1st position in the quiz competition.

At the Jinnah Research Conference held in Peshawar, Malak Aman Khan and his team, consisting of 4th-year MBBS students from PMC, claimed 1st position in the research verbal competitions.

Similarly, at the National UMR Competition held at Khyber Girls Medical College, Peshawar, PDC’s Aliya Saeed and Malaika Syed Bukhari, both 4th-year BDS students, secured 1st position in the research verbal

competitions.

Additionally, Hamza Farooq and his team from PMC took 3rd position in the verbal competitions at the same conference.

These victories underscore the dedication and research excellence fostered at PMC and PDC, as their students continue to excel on national platforms, representing their institutions with pride and distinction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Same September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

19 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan