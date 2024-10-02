PMC, PDC students shine at National Research Conferences in September 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The students from Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC) achieved remarkable success at multiple national research conferences held in September 2024, marking a month of academic and research excellence.

At the 1st National Research Conference hosted by Bacha Khan Medical College, Hamza Farooq and Abdal Ahmad, 4th-year MBBS students from PMC, secured 1st position in the verbal research competitions, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Waleed Farooq led his team, including Hamza Farooq and Syed Ibadullah Shah, to victory by securing 1st position in the quiz competition.

At the Jinnah Research Conference held in Peshawar, Malak Aman Khan and his team, consisting of 4th-year MBBS students from PMC, claimed 1st position in the research verbal competitions.

Similarly, at the National UMR Competition held at Khyber Girls Medical College, Peshawar, PDC’s Aliya Saeed and Malaika Syed Bukhari, both 4th-year BDS students, secured 1st position in the research verbal

competitions.

Additionally, Hamza Farooq and his team from PMC took 3rd position in the verbal competitions at the same conference.

These victories underscore the dedication and research excellence fostered at PMC and PDC, as their students continue to excel on national platforms, representing their institutions with pride and distinction.