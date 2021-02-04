PMC prepares foreign undergraduate colleges' recognition categories

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has established licencing pathways and recognition categories for foreign undergraduate colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has established licencing pathways and recognition categories for foreign undergraduate colleges.

According to an official of PMC, the pathways to licensing, incorporating the category of colleges assessed, have been placed on the PMC website.

He added any foreign graduate seeking to apply for licensing to practice medicine and dentistry in Pakistan will be required to follow the designated licensing pathways.

The licensing pathways established by PMC are in line with recognized international standards adopted by well regulated jurisdictions around the world. For the purposes of the five different pathways, PMC has placed the assessed foreign undergraduate medical and dental colleges in three distinct categories, he added.

He said that Category-A represents colleges and qualifications offered by these colleges that have been assessed and accredited at multiple levels by internationally recognized accreditation agencies and by recognized national regulators.

He said that Category-B represents colleges and qualifications that are recognized by national regulators; however, these colleges do not have a second tier independently assessed accreditation and verification, pursuant to inspection of these colleges.

Similarly, Category-C represents colleges and qualifications that neither currently fulfill the necessary accreditation and recognition standards applicable to Category A or B of colleges nor are they offering qualifications which are licensable in their own countries.

Countries have been categorized in two lists for purposes of providing robust licensing pathways. List one is representing countries with a stringent internationally recognized licensing regulatory framework while all other countries are placed in List two.

The official said that being medical and dental licensing regulator, PMC is constantly striving to maintain the quality of licensing of healthcare professionals in Pakistan. It should be noted that an institution, based on its accreditation status in its own country, may shift from one list to the other in the future, based on international accreditation assessments, as well as those conducted by PMC, he added.

He said that for more information regarding the licensing pathways, as well as the categories of colleges and lists of countries, students can visit PMC's website which is www.pmc.gov.pk/Colleges/ForeignUnderGraduateColleges