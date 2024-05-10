Open Menu

PMC Student Wins Educational Research Award At Aga Khan University

Published May 10, 2024

PMC student wins Educational Research Award at Aga Khan University

Department of Education Development (DED), Aga Khan University organized the 6th Educational Research Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Department of education Development (DED), Aga Khan University organized the 6th Educational Research Day.

The event was well-attended by medical educationists from all over the country and from all campuses of AKU including overseas campuses.

Two groups of students participated in the event from Peshawar Medical College led by Mr Muhammad Uzair Saljoqi and Mr Syed Abdullah Shah supervised by Prof Ayesha Abdullah.

The Dean AKU, Vice Dean, AKU, Chairperson DED, and leading medical educationists including Professor Emiratus Prof Dr Rukhsan Zubairi, Prof Dr Lubana Baig and Prof Dr Syeda Kauser were present on the occasion.

Third-year MBBS, Mr Muhammad Uzair Saljoqi’s research titled,” Spaced Repetition as a Learning Technique: Frequency, Techniques, and Obstacles among Undergraduate Medical Students- A Mixed Methods Study” was awarded first position in the oral presentations.

It is a great honour for Mr Muhammad Uzair Saljoqi to have won this award among the presenters which included postgraduate students and seasoned medical educationists.

