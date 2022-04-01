UrduPoint.com

PMC Successfully Conducts Own NLE Exam

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:12 PM

PMC successfully conducts own NLE exam

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted first ever National Licensing Examination (NLE) on its own with the help of an in-house developed integrated system

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted first ever National Licensing Examination (NLE) on its own with the help of an in-house developed integrated system.

According to PMC spokesperson, as many as 9,700 students appeared in PMC's first ever National Licensing Examination (NLE), which was conducted through National Medical Authority (NMA).

He said that the in-house developed system was effective and efficient enough to conduct the NLE exam for the first time and all students appeared in the exam were happy on the quality of the test.

He said that later this year PMC would also conduct all exams on its own. He added the designed system enabled PMC to carry the NLE exam uninterrupted.

He said that PMC had made all necessary arrangements and ensured all possible resources to conduct this first ever exam on its own.

The examination was conducted at various designated public educational Institutes of Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan.

He said that the PMC is the sole health care education regulator of the country that envisions improving standards of health care delivery and education in Pakistan.

He said that the success of this developed integrated system was due to the untiring efforts and dedication of Pakistan Medical Commission which always aims to facilitate students.

He added that PMC being the sole medical and dental regulator of Pakistan, has set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan for both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Peshawar Education All

Recent Stories

Poland Sees Double-Digit Monthly Inflation Rate fo ..

Poland Sees Double-Digit Monthly Inflation Rate for First Time Since 2000

31 seconds ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national integrity, ..

Govt to make no compromise on national integrity, sovereignty: Faisal

34 seconds ago
 Results of 42 seats of LG elections announced in 1 ..

Results of 42 seats of LG elections announced in 18 districts of KP

36 seconds ago
 EU Wants China 'at Least Not Interfere With' EU Sa ..

EU Wants China 'at Least Not Interfere With' EU Sanctions Against Russia - Von D ..

38 seconds ago
 No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE ..

No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE PESCO

12 minutes ago
 Modern technology helpful to control crime, says R ..

Modern technology helpful to control crime, says RPO

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.